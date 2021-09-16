Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 190.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $169.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.49. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Garmin to $171.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.04.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.