Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 1,461 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,596.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,594.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,477.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63.
In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Profile
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
