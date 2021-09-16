Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 1,461 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,596.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,594.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,477.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,567.06.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.