Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 48,207 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,207 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

NYSE:EXR opened at $184.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.89. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $194.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.