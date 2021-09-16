Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,179 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

In related news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $76.41 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $77.25. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

