Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $134,279,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,060,000 after purchasing an additional 365,824 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,732,000 after buying an additional 364,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after buying an additional 251,618 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $243.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.85. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $149.81 and a one year high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.