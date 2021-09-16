Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $374.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.13. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.76.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

