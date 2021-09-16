Cibc World Markets Corp Has $10.23 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,992 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,971 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after buying an additional 2,385,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,961.2% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,229,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,675 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $43.74 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.