Cibc World Markets Corp Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 11,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $167.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.20. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.55.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,683 shares of company stock worth $19,326,001 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

