Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.44 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,137 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waters in the second quarter worth $265,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $409.84 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

