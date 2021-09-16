Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.64 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.30.

DE stock opened at $359.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.56 and a 200-day moving average of $364.22. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $210.18 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

