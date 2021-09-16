Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.56 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,387,000 after buying an additional 58,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $93.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

