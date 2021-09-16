Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 15,052 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Qorvo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 10.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Qorvo by 101.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $179.91 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.08 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.99 and a 200 day moving average of $184.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

