Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 1,860 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $89,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $600.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $598.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.