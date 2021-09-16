Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 132,624 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,929 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 132,624 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

