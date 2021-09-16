Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 14,223 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $200.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

