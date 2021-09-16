Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 24,505 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,505 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after buying an additional 1,822,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

