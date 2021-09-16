Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $348,787.50 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $276,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $276,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.78. 1,151,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,366. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,110,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

