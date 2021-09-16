Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Sells $348,787.50 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $276,900.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $276,350.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00.
Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.78. 1,151,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,366. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,110,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
