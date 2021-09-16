Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.27.
CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
Shares of CIEN opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32.
In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $108,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 119,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
