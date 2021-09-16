Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.27.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of CIEN opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $108,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,136,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 119,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

