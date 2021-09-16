Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,572. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

