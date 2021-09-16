Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.2% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $748.46. 192,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,202,936. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.30 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $740.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $697.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,402 shares of company stock worth $63,982,010. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

