Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 49,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 258,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $219.77. 30,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,132. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

