Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $5.34 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $16,645,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $323.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,396. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $201.44 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $230.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

