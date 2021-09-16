Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $458.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,825. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $469.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.