Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $5.79 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $230.92. 15,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,972. The firm has a market cap of $221.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,251,475 shares in the company, valued at $25,449,038,586.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

