Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $6.13 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,643 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $7,295,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 83.8% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 483,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 188,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290,505. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $249.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

