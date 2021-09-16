Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,458,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,738,000 after acquiring an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 137,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.81. 282,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,504,127. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

