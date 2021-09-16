Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,436 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.25. 232,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,272,402. The stock has a market cap of $220.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

