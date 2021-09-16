Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $569.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $537.98 and a 200 day moving average of $464.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

