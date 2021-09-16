Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.36. 19,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,895. The firm has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.83. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

