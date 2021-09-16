Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,063 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 92,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.9% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

XOM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,248,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $235.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

