Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 12,449 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $165.05. The stock had a trading volume of 67,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,456. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.37 and a 200 day moving average of $167.18. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

