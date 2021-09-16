Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 3,357 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.43. 31,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

