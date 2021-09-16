Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 5,540 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.41. 112,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,881,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.01. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.75 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.