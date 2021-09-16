Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 6,205 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,260 shares of company stock worth $39,392,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $70.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

