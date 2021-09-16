Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 6,463 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

WMT stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.00. 66,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,223,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $137,969,975.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,702,718.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,368,671 shares of company stock worth $2,871,854,977 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

