Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 6,841 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.53. The company had a trading volume of 54,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

