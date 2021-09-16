Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 8,967 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.10. 243,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,421,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $187.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

