Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $71.85. 206,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,236,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

