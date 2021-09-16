Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after buying an additional 41,079 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $118.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

