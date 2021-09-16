Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cincinnati Financial worth $25,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 245,617 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 133,556 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.29 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

