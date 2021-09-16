Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Down 64.9% in August

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 130.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CINR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,800. The firm has a market cap of $261.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

