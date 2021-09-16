Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Down 64.9% in August

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 130.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CINR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,800. The firm has a market cap of $261.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38.
About Ciner Resources
Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
