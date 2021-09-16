Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $149.94

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.94 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 62.32 ($0.81). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 62.70 ($0.82), with a volume of 4,967,726 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CINE. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cineworld Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 77 ($1.01).

The stock has a market cap of £860.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.94.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

