Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $397.38.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,095,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,654.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $398.76 on Thursday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $307.65 and a 12-month high of $409.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

