Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Raised by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Cintas worth $71,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded down $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $395.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.43. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $307.65 and a twelve month high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.