Cipher (CPR) Price Tops $0.0013

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $96,120.49 and approximately $1,720.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.00767692 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001485 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.66 or 0.01216826 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

