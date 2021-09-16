Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,913,000 after buying an additional 128,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 39,076 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $57.38. 1,144,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,020,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

