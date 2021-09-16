Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,957,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 303,575 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.21% of Cisco Systems worth $474,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,020,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $243.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

