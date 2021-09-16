Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $74.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $242.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $1,870,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 120.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,717,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $992,048,000 after acquiring an additional 633,169 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10,698.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.