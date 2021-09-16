Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given “Hold” Rating at JMP Securities

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.05.

Shares of CSCO opened at $57.56 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,717,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after buying an additional 633,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10,698.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

