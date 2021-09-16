Citigroup Boosts GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Price Target to $12.00

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.
Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 817,436 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 373,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 242,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
