Citigroup Boosts GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Price Target to $12.00

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 817,436 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 373,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 242,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

